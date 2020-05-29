|
|
|
FALLON Elizabeth Sadly passed away at home
on 20th May 2020, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stan,
loving mother to Julie and Angela
and special grandmother
to Liam, Alice and Molly.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral will take place.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the 'Alzheimer's Society' may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ. Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 29, 2020