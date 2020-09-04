Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Elizabeth Knibbs Notice
Knibbs Elizabeth Passed away at
Gracewell of Maids Moreton
on 25th August 2020
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late David
and sister of the late Maureen,
she will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to benefit the 'Royal British Legion' may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020
