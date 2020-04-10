|
|
|
OSBORN Eric Passed away peacefully
on 26th March 2020.
Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce, beloved dad of Margaret and Richard, loving father in law, gramps,
great gramps and uncle.
A private funeral has taken place and a celebration of Eric's life
will take place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to benefit British Heart Foundation and Versus Arthritis. Please make all cheques payable to Heritage and Sons and send c/o
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks,
MK18 3DG. Tel 01296 713341.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020