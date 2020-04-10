Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Osborn

Notice Condolences

Eric Osborn Notice
OSBORN Eric Passed away peacefully
on 26th March 2020.
Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce, beloved dad of Margaret and Richard, loving father in law, gramps,
great gramps and uncle.
A private funeral has taken place and a celebration of Eric's life
will take place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to benefit British Heart Foundation and Versus Arthritis. Please make all cheques payable to Heritage and Sons and send c/o
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks,
MK18 3DG. Tel 01296 713341.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -