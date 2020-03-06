Home

Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30
St. Laurence Church
Winslow
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Furze Lane Cemetery
Fiona Holmes Notice
HOLMES Fiona Janet Of Winslow tragically lost
her second brave fight against cancer on
13th February in Milton Keynes University Hospital aged only 59.

Most happy and loving wife, mother and daughter, friend and helper to
all. Desperately missed by
distraught husband and sons.

Funeral Service at
St. Laurence Church, Winslow,
12th March at 11:30 followed by burial
in Furze Lane Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Charitable donations, if desired, directly to
Down's Syndrome Association.

Funeral Directors Heritage and Sons, Winslow.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
