Geoff Viccars

Geoff Viccars Notice
VICCARS GEOFF October 1941 - March 2020

Dogged by illness most of his life which he bore stoically, he leaves behind
his beloved wife Pamela, his daughters Rebecca and Louise and two
granddaughters Hannah and Emily.
Pain-free at last. R.I.P.

Funeral: 26th March, 2.45 pm
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations if desired for the benefit of the
Macmillan Unit, payable to
'Milton Keynes Hospital Charity',
may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020
