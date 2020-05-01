Home

Greta Jordan

Notice Condolences

Greta Jordan Notice
Jordan Greta Sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on 21st April 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Doug and
sister to John, loving mother to
David and Michelle and special
grandmother to Zoe, Liam and Kaila.
Greta will be so sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place,
with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
All enquires to Heritage & Sons
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 1, 2020
