Davidson Heather Sadly, after a short illness, Heather passed away in Milton Keynes University Hospital on 7th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved by her family and friends,
Heather will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on
Monday 9th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'British Heart Foundation' for
research into vascular dementia
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020