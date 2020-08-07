Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Hilda Burgess Notice
Burgess Hilda Primrose Hilda sadly passed away peacefully
at home,
surrounded by her family
on 29th July 2020 aged 99 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Jack,
loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
Great-Great Grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only. Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services65898
where messages of condolence may
be left and donations made to benefit
'British Heart Foundation'
Cheques may be sent c/o
Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020
