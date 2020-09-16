|
|
|
Chalk Ian Passed away peacefully on 29th August 2020, on his 89th birthday, to be reunited with his beloved Jean.
A much loved Dad, Grandad,
brother, uncle and friend.
A family funeral will take place on
18th September. At a later date a Thanksgiving Service will be held in Haddenham when it is hoped Ian's many friends will join his family to celebrate a life well-lived. Donations, if desired, to be sent c/o FJ Wilson, Greenway, Haddenham, in support of Parkinsons UK and the Haddenham Parish Charities.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2020