Ian Hodgson

Ian Hodgson Notice
Hodgson Sqn. Ldr. Ian Sadly passed away in
John Radcliffe Hospital
surrounded by his loving family on
19th August 2020, aged 70 years.
Much loved husband of Jane,
father of Simon and the late Diana
and brother of Kevin.
Ian will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place.
Messages of condolence
and donations to benefit the
'RAF Benevolent Fund'
may be made online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66520
or sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020
