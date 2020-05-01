|
|
|
Eckersley James Miles
'Jim' Jim Eckersley passed away peacefully, at home, on
April 20th 2020, one month
short of his 88th birthday.
Much loved father of Juliet, Caroline and Richard, and grandfather to Charlie, Guy, Rory, Thomas, Chloe
and Matthew. Jim will be deeply
missed by his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private
funeral will take place on Tuesday
May 5th. Should you like to pay your
respects, the funeral car will be
taking a slow route around Winslow
in the morning of May 5th,
before proceeding onwards.
Please contact Heritage & Sons, Winslow for further details.
01296 713341.
A celebration of Jim's life
will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to The Ghurkha Welfare Trust and the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity through Heritage & Sons, Winslow.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 1, 2020