Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Faulkner

Notice Condolences

James Faulkner Notice
FAULKNER, James Ronald
(Jim)
24.10.1933 - 25.02.2020
Passed away at Milton Keynes,
hospital aged 86.
Greatly missed by daughter Suzanne, his close family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
The Oak Chapel,
Milton Keynes Crematorium on
Friday 13 March at 1.15pm.
No flowers but donations for
Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -