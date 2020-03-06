|
|
|
FAULKNER, James Ronald
(Jim)
24.10.1933 - 25.02.2020
Passed away at Milton Keynes,
hospital aged 86.
Greatly missed by daughter Suzanne, his close family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
The Oak Chapel,
Milton Keynes Crematorium on
Friday 13 March at 1.15pm.
No flowers but donations for
Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020