DERRICK Jane Passed away on 20th March 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend - she will be sorely missed.
The graveside service will be for family only, and will take place at
Vandyke Road Cemetery,
Leighton Buzzard, on Friday 17th April 2020, at 12.00 noon.
A gathering to mark the headstone unveiling will be arranged
for later in the year.
No flowers at this moment.
Donations if wished can be made to the British Heart Foundation or please support a local foodbank.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020