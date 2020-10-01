|
MORTIMER Jim Passed away peacefully at home in his sleep in the early hours of 23rd September 2020 with his wife at his side.
A very much loved husband, brother, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral to be held.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice and
Brackley Community Hospital 2020 Trust may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020