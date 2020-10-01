Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Mortimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Mortimer

Notice Condolences

Jim Mortimer Notice
MORTIMER Jim Passed away peacefully at home in his sleep in the early hours of 23rd September 2020 with his wife at his side.
A very much loved husband, brother, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral to be held.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice and
Brackley Community Hospital 2020 Trust may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -