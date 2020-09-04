|
JOE MARSDEN
Passed away peacefully at Milton Keynes University Hospital
on the 16th August 2020 aged 94 years.
Beloved father to Bernard and Fran, adored grandfather to Charlotte and Olivia, dear friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Owing to the current restrictions a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only.
Donations for The Royal British Legion are welcome in memory of Joe
and may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/45545
or sent c/o Heritage & Sons,1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020