|
|
|
CROFT Johanna
'Jo' Passed away peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice after a
long illness on 22nd May 2020,
aged 50 years.
Loving wife to Simon,
cherished Mum of Ben
and Sam and dearly loved
daughter to Doug McDowell.
Jo will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Cremation service to take
place at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only
please but donations for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 5, 2020