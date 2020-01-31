|
|
|
CHRISTIE John Passed away on 22nd January 2020 aged 94,
after a short illness.
Husband to his beloved Penelope,
who we sadly lost 8 years ago.
Loving Father to Stuart and Neil,
Father-in-law to Deena and Sarah and Grandad to Charlie and Mia.
Funeral service at
Adstock Parish Church, 11.00am, Thursday 20th February, followed by cremation at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired, to
"Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity" or "Fegans" may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street, Winslow,
Bucks MK18 3DG
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020