|
|
|
Lewis John Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital, Banbury
on 19 September aged 81 years.
Now at peace after a
long battle with cancer.
Much loved Husband of
Joan, Father of Philip and Stephen
and Grandad to Toby and Alex.
Funeral to be held at
St Peter's Church, Brackley
at 11:30 on 12 October.
For whom the bell tolls…..
No flowers please but
donations are welcome c/o
W J Franklin and Son,
30 High St, Brackley, NN13 7DS.
Monies are to be shared between
Cancer Research UK and
Katharine House Hospice.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020