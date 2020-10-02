Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brackley
30 High Street
Brackley, Northamptonshire NN13 7DS
01280 702356
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lewis

Notice Condolences

John Lewis Notice
Lewis John Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital, Banbury
on 19 September aged 81 years.
Now at peace after a
long battle with cancer.
Much loved Husband of
Joan, Father of Philip and Stephen
and Grandad to Toby and Alex.
Funeral to be held at
St Peter's Church, Brackley
at 11:30 on 12 October.
For whom the bell tolls…..

No flowers please but
donations are welcome c/o
W J Franklin and Son,
30 High St, Brackley, NN13 7DS.
Monies are to be shared between
Cancer Research UK and
Katharine House Hospice.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -