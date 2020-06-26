Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
John Rumbold

John Rumbold Notice
Rumbold John Passed away in John Radcliffe Hospital on
17th June 2020 aged 85 years. Much loved
husband of the late Ann,
adored dad of Kate, Danny and Steve special Gramps and Great Gramps. John will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only.
Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/52913
where messages of condolence
may be left and
donations made, to benefit
'Cancer Research UK'
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 26, 2020
