Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Julie Robinson

Julie Robinson Notice
Robinson Julie Sadly passed away at home, surrounded by her family,
on 19th April 2020
aged 54 years, after enduring a
four year battle with CJD.
Much loved wife of John,
loving mother to Jamie and Jemma
and special Nana to Gracie,
Florence, Harper and Mitch.
Julie will be so sadly missed
by all her family and many friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place,
with a Celebration of Julie's life
at a later date.
Memories of Julie may be shared
and donations to benefit
'The Donkey Sanctuary'
and 'Emily's Star'
made online at
https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/
services/43406
or sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020
