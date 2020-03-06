|
|
|
SIZELAND Kathleen Ellen Louise Of Embleton Way, Buckingham. Kathleen, dearly loved wife of Dennis and mother of Heather,
passed away peacefully at the
Florence Nightingale Hospice on Thursday 27 February 2020, aged 88.
Funeral Service to be held at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on
Thursday 12 March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Florence Nightingale Hospice may be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service, 231 Queensway, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020