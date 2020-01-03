|
Jackson Lawrence John Clement 'Larry' Died peacefully after a short illness
in Stoke Mandeville Hospital on
17th December 2019 aged 78 years.
The funeral will take place at
St Laurence Church, Winslow on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by burial in
Furze Lane Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please,
but donations to the
British Heart Foundation or
Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust Charitable Fund (for the benefit of Stoke Mandeville Hospital) may be made c/o Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street, Winslow, MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020