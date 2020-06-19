|
Hart Lilian
Née Tombs Passed away peacefully
in Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 14th June 2020 aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Philip
and loving mother to Graham
and Philip (sadly deceased).
Lilian will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions
a private funeral will take place.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services 52821
where messages of condolence may be left and donations made to benefit
'St John the Baptist Church,
Preston Bissett'
Please make cheques payable to
'Preston Bissett PCC'
which may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 19, 2020