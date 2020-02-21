Home

Smith Lilian Formerly of Paynes Court, Buckingham, sadly passed away in Bletchley House Care Home on
9th February 2020.
Treasured memories of a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The Funeral will be held at
Crownhill Crematorium
in the Oak Chapel on
Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Versus Arthritis
may be made
c/o Finch & Sons Funerals,
231 Queensway, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2EH
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
