|
|
|
Langley Margaret
"A Yorkshire Lass"
16 July 1942 - 25 June 2020
Much loved wife of George and
mother of Stirling, Austin & Andrew,
sadly passed away after losing
her struggle with cancer.
A beautiful and very popular lady,
with a wonderful and generous soul
will be sorely missed by her
family and many friends.
A private family funeral will take
place on Thursday 16th July.
The funeral procession will be leaving
her home at 10.00am and will travel
south through the High Street for all
those who wish to pay their respects.
A memorial service to celebrate
Margaret's life will be held at
a later date, where all family
and friends will be welcome.
Family flowers only at this time,
any kind donations for
her chosen charities,
Guide Dogs for the Blind,
Macmillan Cancer Support and
Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity
may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons or made online at
https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/53140
(Please make any cheques
payable to Heritage & Sons)
All other enquiries to
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors
63 High Street, Winslow,
Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Tel: 01296 713341
E: [email protected]
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 3, 2020