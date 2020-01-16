Home

Margaret Swanton Notice
SWANTON Margaret
"Madge" Peacefully at
Brookfield Nursing Home,
Alverstoke, Gosport on
6th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife to the late William.
Loving mum to Kate, Bob and Bill.
A cherished sister, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Requiem Mass to celebrate her life will take place at St Martin's Roman Catholic Church, Brackley on
Friday, 24th January at 10.30am.
Burial to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
