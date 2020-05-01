Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Taylor

Notice Condolences

Margaret Taylor Notice
Taylor Margaret Mary Died peacefully in
Florence Nightingale Hospice on 17th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Roy,
loving mother to Simon and grandmother to John and Eleanor.
Margaret will be greatly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate
Margaret's life will be held at a
later date once the present
restrictions have been lifted.
No flowers please.
Donations to benefit
'Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity' may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons.
All enquiries to Heritage & Sons
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -