Taylor Margaret Mary Died peacefully in
Florence Nightingale Hospice on 17th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Roy,
loving mother to Simon and grandmother to John and Eleanor.
Margaret will be greatly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate
Margaret's life will be held at a
later date once the present
restrictions have been lifted.
No flowers please.
Donations to benefit
'Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity' may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons.
All enquiries to Heritage & Sons
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 1, 2020