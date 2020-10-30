|
|
|
WHITE Marjorie
'Marj' Passed away suddenly after a short
illness on the 26th October 2020.
Marj will be greatly missed by her loving partner Bob, her son Daren,
Mel and grandchildren
Maddie and Alex.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only. Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/74850
where messages of condolence can be left and donations made to benefit 'Macmillan Cancer Support'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020