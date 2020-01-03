|
|
|
BLANE Martin Stanley Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 22nd December, aged 99.
He lived in Winslow for over 50 years and was the Co-op Insurance Agent
for Buckingham and Winslow District for 38 years. After retiring,
he became a very active member of Winslow Garden Society.
He was also Treasurer of the
Winslow & District Branch of the
Royal British Legion for 20 years.
He and his wife Gwen regularly helped with fundraising for the Legion and helped with the Poppy Appeal.
In his last years in Winslow, he benefited from the support and friendship of The Big Society Group
in Winslow.
His daughter Katheryn and family
wish to thank everyone for their
happy reminiscences of Martin.
His funeral will be at
St Laurence Church, Winslow at
11am on Tuesday 7th January 2020.
Donations to Alzheimer's Research UK via Heritage & Sons, Winslow.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020