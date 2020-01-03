Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Blane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Blane

Notice Condolences

Martin Blane Notice
BLANE Martin Stanley Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 22nd December, aged 99.
He lived in Winslow for over 50 years and was the Co-op Insurance Agent
for Buckingham and Winslow District for 38 years. After retiring,
he became a very active member of Winslow Garden Society.
He was also Treasurer of the
Winslow & District Branch of the
Royal British Legion for 20 years.
He and his wife Gwen regularly helped with fundraising for the Legion and helped with the Poppy Appeal.
In his last years in Winslow, he benefited from the support and friendship of The Big Society Group
in Winslow.
His daughter Katheryn and family
wish to thank everyone for their
happy reminiscences of Martin.
His funeral will be at
St Laurence Church, Winslow at
11am on Tuesday 7th January 2020.
Donations to Alzheimer's Research UK via Heritage & Sons, Winslow.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -