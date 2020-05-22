|
|
|
Hutton Maureen Stella Sadly passed away at
Milton Keynes University Hospital on 8th May 2020, aged 73 years.
Maureen will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place with
a celebration of her life being
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to benefit
'Age UK'
may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/ 44651
or cheques may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ. Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 22, 2020