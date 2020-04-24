|
|
|
GILDER Myra Joan
(née Higgs) Passed away peacefully
at home on
10th April 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved Wife of Leslie, Mother
to Vanessa and Nigel and
Grandmother to Amanda and
David. A private graveside service
will be held on Wednesday 29th
April 2020 in St John the Baptist
Churchyard, Preston Bissett at
11am. If you wish to pay your
respects the family request you
may do so on route to the church.
Family flowers only. Donations
may be made to British Heart
Foundation c/o, D L Hancock Ltd
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hse, 13
North St, Bicester, OX26 6NA.
Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020