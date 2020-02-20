|
Vinden Nick Of Stony Stratford, passed away on 15th February 2020.
A very special person who was loved by everyone who knew him.
With thanks to all at Milton Keynes University Hospital and the Wellbeing Centre at Willen Hospice for all their care. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 11.30am
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
By request, family flowers only. Donations for Willen Hospice would be gratefully received. Bright colours and no ties preferable.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020