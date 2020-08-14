|
TANSLEY Owen Passed away peacefully
at the Katharine House Hospice
on 5th August 2020,
aged 66 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
No flowers at the request
of the family, however donations if
desired please for the
Katharine House Hospice
can be made at
www.eddfrostanddaughters.co.uk.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020