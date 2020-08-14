Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Tansley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Tansley

Notice Condolences

Owen Tansley Notice
TANSLEY Owen Passed away peacefully
at the Katharine House Hospice
on 5th August 2020,
aged 66 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
No flowers at the request
of the family, however donations if
desired please for the
Katharine House Hospice
can be made at
www.eddfrostanddaughters.co.uk.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -