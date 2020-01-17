|
SEARS Pat Of Brackley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness, at the Horton General Hospital, Banbury on 6th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Breast Cancer UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020