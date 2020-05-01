Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Paul Banks

Paul Banks Notice
Banks Paul William Passed away peacefully in
Hamilton House Care Home on
27th April 2020, aged 77 years.
Paul was a much loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'League of Friends
of Buckingham Hospital'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 1, 2020
