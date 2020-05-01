|
|
|
Banks Paul William Passed away peacefully in
Hamilton House Care Home on
27th April 2020, aged 77 years.
Paul was a much loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'League of Friends
of Buckingham Hospital'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 1, 2020