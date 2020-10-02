|
WARREN Paul Anthony Paul passed away suddenly at home
on the 16th September 2020,
aged 65 years.
Much loved husband of Gaye
and special dad to Tom and Natasha.
Paul will be greatly missed by all who
had the privilege of knowing him.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/67313
where messages of condolence
can be left and donations made.
Details of the charities
are to be confirmed.
Cheques made payable
to 'Heritage and Sons'
may be sent c/o Heritage &Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020