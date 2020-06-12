|
|
|
Robinson Philip Sadly,
passed away at
Northampton General Hospital
on 5th June 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband, dad and Grandad.
Philip will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held
with a memorial service
being arranged at a later date.
Donations if desired to benefit
'Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northampton'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 12, 2020