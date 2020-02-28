Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lines

Notice Condolences

Richard Lines Notice
LINES Richard Thomas (Farmer)

Much loved husband of Margaret
and father of Anne, Elizabeth, John
and Edward and Grandpa of four,
died peacefully at home on
Monday, February 17th 2020, aged 79.

Thanksgiving Service at
All Saints Church, Hillesden
on Friday, March 27th at 11am.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to be
shared between All Saints Church
and R.A.B.I. may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -