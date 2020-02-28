Home

Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00
All Saints Church
Hillesden
LINES Richard Thomas (Farmer)

Much loved husband of Margaret
and father of Anne, Elizabeth, John
and Edward and Grandpa of four,
died peacefully at home on
Monday, February 17th 2020, aged 79.

Thanksgiving Service at
All Saints Church, Hillesden
on Friday, March 27th at 11am.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to be
shared between All Saints Church
and R.A.B.I. may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020
