|
|
|
Rowe Ruth Olive Patricia Passed away peacefully
on 1st October 2020, aged 86.
Widow of Derek,
beloved mother of Jane.
She will be missed by
all her family and friends.
A private family funeral will be
held at Swanbourne Chapel.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/67594
or sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks,
MK18 3DG. Tel: 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020