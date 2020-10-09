Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rowe

Notice Condolences

Ruth Rowe Notice
Rowe Ruth Olive Patricia Passed away peacefully
on 1st October 2020, aged 86.
Widow of Derek,
beloved mother of Jane.
She will be missed by
all her family and friends.
A private family funeral will be
held at Swanbourne Chapel.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/67594
or sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks,
MK18 3DG. Tel: 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -