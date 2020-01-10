Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
SIDE Sandra
'Sandie' Sadly after a short illness,
Sandie passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 4th January 2020, aged 64 years.
Loving wife of Martin,
loving mum to Matthew and Naomi
and Nanny to Lily, Charlie,
Liam and Adam.
Sandie will be greatly missed by
her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Cancer Research UK'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
