Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Sue Yeomans

Sue Yeomans Notice
Yeomans Sue Sue passed away suddenly on
5th March 2020, aged 68 years.
Wonderful sister of Joan, Ailsa,
Margaret and Stephen.
Adored auntie and friend to many,
Sue will be greatly missed.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Bernardine's Church on
Monday 30th March 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'CAFOD' and local children's charities
which Sue supported.
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Please be aware that due to COVID-19,
service arrangements
may need to be changed.
Please contact the office if planning
to attend 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020
