Bartlett Susan Mary Passed away peacefully on
6th July 2020, aged 78 years.
Susan was loved and cherished
by family and friends.
A private funeral will be held
on Monday and a life celebration
will be held next year.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services53345.
Messages of condolence may be left
and donations made to benefit
'The Compassionate Friends'.
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 10, 2020