WRIGLEY Susan (Sue) After 30 years in Padbury,
sadly died on 21 May
in Florence Nightingale Hospice.
Beloved wife of John,
mother of Michael and Alison,
grandmother of Chloe, Sam,
Isabella and Edward.
Funeral has taken place.
Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Florence Nightingale Hospice
and Pancreatic Cancer UK
may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
63 High Street, Winslow, Buckinghamshire, MK18 3DG
or online at https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/
services/48757
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 29, 2020