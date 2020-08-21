Home

Dancer Tessa Tessa sadly passed away at home on the 12th August 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Jim,
Mother and Grandmother,
she will be very sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only.
Please visit www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66216
where messages of condolence can be left and donations made to benefit 'Cancer Research UK'
Cheques may also be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020
