Carter Theresa Passed away suddenly
10th July 2020, aged 50.
An amazing Daughter, Sister, Mum, Granny and Partner.
She was a caring,
loving, funny and overall
happy person with a heart of gold.
She will always be truly loved
and in our hearts forever.
Due to current circumstances a
private funeral has been arranged.
A celebration of her life
will be held at a later date.
Never to be forgotten.
Lots of Love Sonia, Nick, Roger, Joe, Rees, Sintija, Kyle, Amy, Lorcan
and all the family and friends xxxx
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 24, 2020
