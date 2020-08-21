|
|
|
CARTER THERESA The family of Theresa Carter would like to thank everyone who came and paid their respects at this heartbreaking time.
We are overwhelmed at all
the love and support shown.
To all at Heritage funeral directors, Winslow, we can never thank you enough for your caring and compassionate treatment shown
to Theresa and all of us.
You made a truly horrendous time easier to cope with and we can never thank you in the way you deserve.
To Andy Bell, thank you for all the wonderful and funny things you
said about Theresa and allowing us to share her wicked sense of humour.
You are an exceptional man.
To Johnathan at Country Flowers, Winslow, thank you for your hard work making all the beautiful floral tributes. But most of all for the poo emoji which
I was worried about asking for.
You just accepted it as a normal request and created a fantastic
flower sculpture which was
admired by so many.
Thank you for your time and dedication.
To all who donated to
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Theresa's name, a massive thank you. She would be so happy about that.
To each and every one of you,
thank you and please keep
Theresa in your hearts.
NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020