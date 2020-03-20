Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Richardson


1931 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Vera Richardson Notice
Richardson Vera Eileen Dec 1931 - March 2020

Passed away peacefully on 12th March 2020,
following a period of illness.
Vera was a much loved wife, mother, sister, nan and great-nan,
she will be greatly missed by us all.

The funeral will be held on
26th March, 12:15pm
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Vera fought cancer twice in her life, donations to Cancer Research
instead of flowers would be
greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-vera

Any enquiries to Heritage & Sons, 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -