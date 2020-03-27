|
|
|
Spragg Violet
'Vi' Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on 11th March 2020,
aged 104 years.
Much loved wife, mother,
mother-in-law, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Vi will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Her family wish to thank the community nurses and carers
who looked after Vi with such kindness
during her latter years.
A private service has taken place.
Once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted,
there will be a Celebration of Vi's life.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Scope' and 'Berkshire Vision -
Thatcham and Theale Social Club'.
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020